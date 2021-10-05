30 students injured in Assam after bridge collapses

A hanging bridge has collapsed in Assam, causing a major accident. As a result, many fell into the river and the injured included about 30 students returning home from school. When the hanging bridge broke on Monday, all the students were coming home from school. The accident took place in Cheragik area of Ratabari assembly constituency of Karimganj.

According to information received, the hanging bridge was built on the Singla river in Assam. For the past several years students and the general public have been using this bridge to get to schools and other places. Students from Cheragi University High School were coming home from school on Monday. Then suddenly the bridge broke. So the students passing by fell into the river. Seeing the bridge collapsing, the people around them rushed towards the bridge and rescued the students who had fallen into the river.

At least 30 students were injured in the incident. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The villagers said the hanging bridge was built three years ago.