32 injured after bus rolls down cliff in Himachal's Solan district
By ANI | Published: August 21, 2021 02:42 PM2021-08-21T14:42:02+5:302021-08-21T14:50:13+5:30
As many as 32 people were injured after a bus rolled down a cliff in Barotiwala of Nalagarh in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, informed State Disaster Management Authority.
All injured are being treated at a local hospital.
Further details awaited.
Earlier on Thursday, a total of forty-three people died and 35 got injured in an accident as a bus fell into a deep gorge near the Banjar area in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.
( With inputs from ANI )
( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor