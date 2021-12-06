32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chikkamagaluru's Jawahar Navodaya School in past 24 hours

With 32 new COVID-19 cases in Chikkamagaluru's Jawahar Navodaya School reported on Monday, the total tally in the school went up to 101, said the District Health Officer.

Dr Umesh, Chikkamagaluru District Health Officer, said, "The COVID-19 positive cases touched 101. Of the 101 cases, 90 are students and 11 staff. The samples will be sent for genome sequencing."

Earlier, on Sunday, Dr Umesh had said, "We collected 457 samples in this residential school, out of which 69 tested positive. These are 59 students and 10 staff members."

In a bid to curb the transmission of the infection, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that any area with three or more COVID-19 cases will be classified as a cluster.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor