3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Karnataka's Gulbarga

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at around 6 am on Sunday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck the West-northwest area of Itanagar district in Arunachal Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

