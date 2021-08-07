3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Manipur
By ANI | Published: August 7, 2021 01:05 AM2021-08-07T01:05:41+5:302021-08-07T01:15:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale has hit the Bishnupur district on Friday evening.
According to National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 23:20 hours on Friday in 20 km WSW of Bishnupur.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 06-08-2021, 23:20:44 IST, Lat: 24.58 and Long: 93.57, Depth: 28 Km, Location: 20km WSW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India", tweeted NCS.
Earlier, on August 2, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 had jolted the state.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 02-08-2021, 20:16:01 IST, Lat: 24.27 and Long: 94.19, Depth: 58 Km, Location: 49km ESE of Moirang, Manipur, India," tweeted NCS.
