3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the West-northwest area of Itanagar district in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 09-10-2021, 01:24:33 IST, Latitude: 27.40 and Longitude: 92.87, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 80 km West-Northwest of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

