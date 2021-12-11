3.7 earthquake magnitude hits Mizoram's Aizawal

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 hit Mizoram's Aizawal on Saturday, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Taking to Twitter, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 11-12-2021, 00:49:57 IST, Lat: 24.01 and Long: 92.59, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 31km NNW of Aizawal, Mizoram."

( With inputs from ANI )

