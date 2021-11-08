4 CRPF jawans killed, 13 injured after colleague opens fire at camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
By ANI | Published: November 8, 2021 08:09 AM2021-11-08T08:09:19+5:302021-11-08T08:20:13+5:30
At least four Central Reserve Police Force jawans of 50 bn were killed and 13 were injured in a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district on Monday.
The incident took place when a jawan opened fire at the CRPF camp here.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor