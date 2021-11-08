4 CRPF jawans killed, 3 injured after colleague opens fire at camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

By ANI | Published: November 8, 2021 09:11 AM2021-11-08T09:11:50+5:302021-11-08T09:20:02+5:30

At least four Central Reserve Police Force jawans of 50 bn were killed and 3 were injured in a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district on Sunday night.

4 CRPF jawans killed, 3 injured after colleague opens fire at camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | 4 CRPF jawans killed, 3 injured after colleague opens fire at camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

4 CRPF jawans killed, 3 injured after colleague opens fire at camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Next

At least four Central Reserve Police Force jawans of 50 bn were killed and 3 were injured in a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district on Sunday night.

The incident took place when a jawan opened fire at the CRPF camp here.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Maraiguda police stationMaraiguda police stationCentral Reserve Police ForceParamilitary central reserve police forceIndian central reserve police forceCentral reserve police forcesGeneral of central reserve police forcesA central reserve police forceGeneral of central reserve police forceKashmir police and central reserve police forceKashmir force policePersonnel of central armed police forces