4 held in Indore for smuggling endangered Sand Boa snakes

Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested four people accused of smuggling five endangered Sand Boa snakes in Indore, informed Manish Khatri, Superintendant of Police (SP) STF.

Addressing the media, Khatri said, "The four accused were allegedly trying to sell these snakes as they are used in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries."

"Currently, further investigation in the case is underway," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor