4 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 17 Two CRPF personnel and two civil were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade at Palhalan chowk in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to details, the terrorists lobbed a grenade on a CRPF party in which two personnel and two civil received minor injuries. The injured were moved to the hospital.

Additional forces have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

