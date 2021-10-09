4 minor girls missing from Delhi children's home traced in Assam

Delhi Police has traced four minor girls who had gone missing from a children's home in New Delhi were traced in Assam.

According to the police the girls were reported missing from Children's Home in Kamla Nagar on the night of September 22.

"An immediate investigation began after the missing complaint was lodged by the lady warden of the children's home and CCTV footages in the vicinity of the home were analyzed," stated the police.

"During the inquiry, it came to notice that one of the missing girls was from a resident of Naogaon Assam and others were residents of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi respectively," the police stated further.

The police also said that on the night of September 22, the four girls made a plan to leave the children home and reached Assam by train.

"Immediately, the Child Helpline of Naogoan, Assam was contacted and information about all four missing girls was shared with the concerned authorities," stated the police.

"One girl, who was the resident of Assam, has been handed over to a children's home in Assam, and rest of the three girls have been safely handed over to Children's Home, Kamla Nagar, Delhi," stated the police further.

( With inputs from ANI )

