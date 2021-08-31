4 over ground LeT workers arrested for grenade blast at Sarpanch's residence in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla Police arrested four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) over ground workers (OGWs) responsible for the grenade blast at sarpanch's residence at Shrakwara Kreeri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on August 22, police informed on Tuesday.

Rayees Bhat, SSP of Baramulla informed, " On August 22, after getting information of a blast through a telephonic call from Shrakwara Kreeri village, police force rushed to the said place."

"During the course of verification, it came to fore that a grenade was lobbed towards the police guard and house of sarpanch, Narinder Kour, resident of Shrakwara Kreeri. The blast caused minor damages," said the police.

On investigation, the lever of the exploded grenade was found in the kitchen garden.

Accordingly, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections of the explosive substances act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 in Kreeri police station and an investigation was set into motion.

During the investigation, on the basis of technical analysis, shreds of evidence and CCTV footage suspects namely Mohammad Saleem Khan, resident of Shrakwara and Sajad Ahmed Mir, resident of Mir Mohalla Saloosa were involved in the commission of crime who were later arrested.

During the interrogation of both suspects, both the suspects are working as OGWs of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit and are working under the behest of Pakistan based LeT handler and its offshoot TRF namely Ali Bhai.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the accused persons are drug addicts and were in contact with LeT terrorist Hilal Sheikh and Usman (FT) on whose instructions, they obtained grenade from Batmaloo Srinagar.

Two other associates-- Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, the resident of Saloosa and Naseer Ahmad Dar resident of Najibhat-- assisted the accused persons in the commission of the crime and were arrested.

Two hand grenades and 100 grams of Charas like substance have been recovered from the accused persons.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor