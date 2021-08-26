4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jodhpur

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 106km WSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan at 11.15 IST on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-08-2021, 11:15:52 IST, Lat: 25.83 & Long: 72.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 106km WSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

On August 24, the Hanley district of Jammu and Kashmir was also hit by an earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes on the Richter Scale. The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km was determined to be at 32.29 degrees latitude and 78.81 degrees longitude, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

