400-metre containment zone to be set up around Zika virus patient's home, district magistrate instructs officials in Lucknow

The District Magistrate in Lucknow has instructed officials to create containment zones of 400 metres around a Zika virus patient's home and the patient should go in for home isolation.

The district magistrate issued these instructions at a meeting called to control Zika virus cases, said an official statement.

The DM directed the officials to activate monitoring committees. As many as 550 super surveillance teams were constituted for surveillance. Twenty five teams will be present at each Community Health Centre (CHC) and they will do door-to-door surveys and monitoring of patients.

As per the release, in-charges have been appointed at airports, railway stations, bus stops who will make a list of passengers coming from Zika-affected states and abroad.

To enhance the health infrastructure to deal with the virus, Zika virus wards will be created in eight hospitals of the district.

Awareness campaigns against the virus will also be started. The public will be made aware of the virus via hoardings and pamphlets. A helpline has been issued for the Zika virus too. The public can get information about the disease by calling ICCC's number 0522-4523000, the release added.

( With inputs from ANI )

