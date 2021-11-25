41-year-old woman murdered in Delhi's Govindpuri

A 41-year-old woman was murdered in Delhi's Govindpuri area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East, Esha Pandey said on Thursday.

According to the police, a call was received around 12: 07 pm at the Govindpuri police station regarding the death.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the spot where the woman was found dead.

The deceased was identified as Sheela Devi, the DCP said.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is in progress, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor