4,177 persons granted Indian citizenship in last five years

A total of 4,177 people have been granted Indian citizenship during the last five years, according to data generated from the online citizenship module.

Minister on State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tursday that 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries according to the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs.

He also gave details of five years of Indians who had given up their Indian citizenship and citizenship of other countries till September 30 this year.

"1,33,049 Indians gave up their Indian citizenship and citizenship of other countries in 2017; 1,34,561 in 2018, a total of 1,44,017 in 2019, a total of 85,248 in 2020 and 1,11,297 in 2021 up to September 30," Rai said.He said while 1106 persons were granted citizenship in 2016, 817 were granted citizenship in 2017, 628 in 2018, 987 in 2019 and 639 in 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor