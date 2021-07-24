42 children rescued from Sikkim by Assam Police in last 2 days: Himanta Biswa Sarma

As many as 42 children between the age of 9 to 18 were rescued from Sikkim by the Assam Police in the last two days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed, and assured that he would take a call on their future.

While addressing the media on Friday, Sarma also said that as many as 107 children and women have been rescued.

"In the last two months, Assam Police have launched operations against drug trafficking, cattle smuggling, and human trafficking. A total of 107 children, as well as women, have been rescued as part of the operations," he said.

He added, "42 children between 9-18 of age years were rescued from Sikkim in the last two days. They were lured of education but they eventually ended us as domestic help."

Sarma further said that in the next five to six days he would personally visit their villages and take a call on their future.

( With inputs from ANI )

