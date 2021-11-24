4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted east-northeast of Campbell Bay in the early hours of Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres and occurred at around 8.45 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 24-11-2021, 08:45:04 IST, Lat: 7.29 and Long: 94.47, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 69 km ENE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

