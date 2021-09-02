44 meritorious teachers will be awarded by President Kovind on September 5: RC Meena

On the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5, President of India Ram Nath Kovind will virtually award 44 meritorious teachers who have been selected by the jury in their respective fields.

The event will take place virtually due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, RC Meena, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education said, "The National Teacher Award will be given by the President on September 5 virtually due to the prevailing COVID -19 pandemic. The function will begin at 10:30 am in the morning. This will be an hour-long program."

"In this function, 44 people will be honoured with the National Teacher Award. These are the teachers who have done remarkable work in the field of education," Meena said.

"I would like to inform that selection for National Teachers' awards first begins at the district level, then at the state level and finally meritorious teachers are selected at the national level and all selected teachers will be awarded on the occasion of Teachers' Day," RC Meena said.

Last year, Kovind virtually conferred the National Award to Teachers to 47 awardees on Teachers' Day.

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated annually on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice- President and second President of independent India. He was born on September 5, 1888.

( With inputs from ANI )

