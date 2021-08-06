4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Nicobar Islands today
By ANI | Published: August 6, 2021 03:20 PM2021-08-06T15:20:56+5:302021-08-06T15:30:03+5:30
An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Nicobar Islands on Friday.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 1:49 pm at a depth of 150 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.6, Occurred on 06-08-2021, 13:49:16 IST, Lat: 9.11 & Long: 93.90, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands, India," NCS said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Wednesday, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 11:27 pm.
( With inputs from ANI )
