4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jalore
By ANI | Published: November 20, 2021 04:18 AM2021-11-20T04:18:21+5:302021-11-21T00:06:00+5:30
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Jalore on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Jalore on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake hit at 2:26 am.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 02:26:17 IST, Lat: 25.03 & Long: 72.35, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 150km SSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan," tweeted National Center for Seismology.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app