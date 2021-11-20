4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jalore

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Jalore on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake hit at 2:26 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 02:26:17 IST, Lat: 25.03 & Long: 72.35, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 150km SSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

( With inputs from ANI )

