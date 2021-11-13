5 Assam Rifles personnel, including Colonel, his wife, child killed in insurgent ambush in Manipur

An Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and child as well as four of his colleagues were killed in a massive ambush staged by unidentified terrorists in the Thinghat area in Manipur on Saturday morning.

The insurgents ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles around 11 am leading to the mass killing of the five Assam Rifles personnel, including the Colonel and his family, said an official statement of DG Assam Rifles.

"Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," mentioned the statement.

The family of the Commanding Officer, wife and child also lost their lives in the incident, said the statement.

The Director General and all ranks of Assam Rifles offered condolences to the brave soldiers and families of the deceased, the statement added.

Police said the incident took place near Sehken village as the heavily armed militants fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles Colonel killing him, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans on the spot.

Militants attacked the convoy when the Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces and paramilitary are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on Twitter.

"The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter.

So far, no militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. The police and security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab the militants.

( With inputs from ANI )

