5 dead, 2 injured in mishap in UP's Mau
By ANI | Published: August 8, 2021 09:14 AM2021-08-08T09:14:44+5:302021-08-08T09:25:02+5:30
At least five people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a car went out of control and fell in a ditch in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.
Police have reached the spot and sent the corpses for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to a hospital.
As per the police, the car was en route from Chhattisgarh to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor