5 dead, 2 injured in mishap in UP's Mau

At least five people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a car went out of control and fell in a ditch in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police have reached the spot and sent the corpses for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

As per the police, the car was en route from Chhattisgarh to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor