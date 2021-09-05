5 held, illegal arms factory busted in UP's Ghaziabad

Five persons were arrested and an illegal arms factory was allegedly busted in the Muradnagar by the Ghaziabad Police on Saturday.

Senior superintendent of police Ghaziabad Pawan Kumar informed that the police have allegedly recovered several weapons, including more than 25 pistols and 50 barrels from the possession of this gang.

"Prime accused and gang leader Zaheeruddin and his associate Fayyaz are still absconded," Kumar added.

Three arrested accused were identified as Mustafa, Alam, and Kaifi Alam, all were natives of Munger in Bihar, the police informed.

Two others, Zaheeruddin's wife Asgari and his relative Salman were also arrested by the police.

Further investigation is going on.

( With inputs from ANI )

