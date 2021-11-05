5 including mother and son killed in Yamuna expressway accident

Agra, Nov 5 Five persons, including a mother and her son died on Friday morning when a speeding bus crossed over the divider and rammed into a car coming from the opposite direction on Yamuna Expressway

Naujheel police station (Mathura) cops said one person was injured and admitted to a hospital in Noida. The driver of the bus also died on the spot.

Following the accident, traffic remained jammed for sometime. A crane later removed the car and the bus. Bodies had to be extricated from the rammed car with difficulty.

SP rural Mathura Shreeshchand said the bodies had been sent for postmortem.

The injured car driver Mohineesh Yadav is under treatment at a Noida hospital. Four of the deceased were from Ghaziabad, while the fifth was from Pathankot.

