5 members of Irani gang arrested for duping man in Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested five members of the Irani gang during an Interstate operation, for masquerading as CBI officers and allegedly duped a jeweller by stealing gold jewellery from his shop at Karol Bagh in June while one person is absconding.

The police have recovered three gold chains, eight mobile phones, two torches and five fake identity cards of CBI. The suspects have been identified as Mohd Ali alias Mohd Sabir Hussain (52), Mohd Kabli alias Imran Hussain (45), Anwar Ali (45), Shoukat Ali Jafari (55), Mukhtiyar Hussain alias Sheikh Mukhtar Umar (35), all residents of Irani Mohalla in Bhopal.

On June 26, the police received a complaint on PCR, alleging that four or five persons approached the complainant (victim) posing as CBI officers and on the pretext of checking the bag, the suspects stole 300 grams of gold chain. The police registered a case under Sections 419, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after receiving a complaint from the victim.

On sifting the CCTV footage between Karol Bagh and Hanuman Chambery on Pusa Road, it was found that the suspects, who were the members of the Irani Gang in Bhopal, were following the victim. Moreover, after analysing the CCTV footage, details of call records and dossiers, it was found that they were involved in similar kinds of criminal activities where they had stolen Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh cash, police informed.

Based on the information from local informers and analysing the IRCTC data, it was revealed that the suspects had travelled to Delhi on June 26 and returned to Bhopal on June 30, police said.

Subsequently, raids were conducted at their houses in Bhopal and at all their hideout but returned empty hands, added police.

After analysing the IRCTC data further, the police came to know that the suspects had booked a train ticket o Allahabad on August 1 from Bhopal and upon sifting the train, the suspects were apprehended and brought to Delhi.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor