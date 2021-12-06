5 suspected Omicron cases in Goa, quarantined

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that five sailors who arrived in the state in a merchant vessel are suspected to be Omicron positive and have been kept in isolation.

Rane tweeted, "I would like to inform the people of the state of Goa, that five crew members from a vessel who were suspected of the #OmicronVirus in #Goa have been isolated. Their samples have been sent to Pune for genome sequencing, results of the same are awaited."

He also appealed to people to not panic and continue taking all the precautions to stay protected from the virus.

According to the health minister, there are 35 new COVID-19 cases in Goa and active cases stand at 413. As many as 5,303 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.

Several cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the country with Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi reporting new cases. On Monday two more Omicron cases were detected in Mumbai taking the tally of India to 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

