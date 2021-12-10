5 years rigorous imprisonment to ex-railway official in bribery case

New Delhi, Dec 10 A Special CBI Court has awarded five years rigorous imprisonment to Ashok Prabhulal Barot, then former Chief Office Superintendent of Divisional Railway Manager, Pratapnagar in Gujarat's Vadodara in connection with a bribery case. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

According to the information, the CBl in 2015 had registered a case against Ashok Prabhulal Barot. It was alleged that the accused demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 5,250 from a complainant for showing him favour in three different matters.

It was further alleged that the accused also informed the complainant that his security deposit of around Rs 4.60 lakh for the tender work would not be released, if bribe was not paid.

After lodging a case the CBI had formed a team of elite police officials to look into the matter. The CBI recorded the statement of the complainant and started probing the matter.

A trap was laid and the accused was caught while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

The CBI recorded the statement of various witnesses in the case and also collected the evidence against the accused to bring home his guilt.

After a proper investigation, the CBI filed a foolproof charge sheet against the accused in 2015. The CBI prosecutor and the team were able to win the case on the basis of the evidence.

"The trial court found that the CBI case was good enough to prove their allegations. Our charge sheet was able to prove the guilt of the accused. The court held the accused guilty and convicted him. He was then awarded five years rigorous imprisonment by the court," said a CBI official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor