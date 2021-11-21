50 zoo animals adopted by 30 citizens to mark centenary celebrations

Lucknow, Nov 21 To mark hundred years of the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoo in Lucknow, as many as 50 animals of are being adopted by 30 citizens at a programme on Sunday.

Zoo director R.K. Singh said that Justice Vivek Chaudhary inaugurated the programme, while 'zoo ambassador' ADCP west, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, was also present.

The ADCP said that animals like giraffe, macau, panther, black bug, crocodile and vulture have been adopted. He said that this will not only create awareness among people who love animals but also ease financial management of the zoo.

Despite facing a financial crunch during Covid pandemic, the zoo received an encouraging response to its animal adoption programme launched with dozens of wildlife conservation enthusiasts getting on board and raising more than Rs 72 lakhs for the inmates.

The Lucknow zoo is holding celebrations of its centenary which falls on November 29.

To mark its centenary, the zoological garden has already begun a series of competitions for school children.

Various competitions, including 'mobiliography', still photography, street plays, slogan writing, face painting, recitation, rangoli making, quiz, drawing, painting and debate will be held every day from November 22-26.

A walkathon will be organised to raise awareness about protection and adoption of animals on November 28.

Another highlight will be the arrival of six zebras of new genes from Israel on November 25.

On the concluding day on November 29, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Centenary Pillar, release a postage stamp and the centenary magazine.

The Lucknow zoo was initially developed as a mango orchard in the 18th century by the then Nawab of Awadh, Nawab Nasiruddin Haider, before being converted into an animal shelter home in 1921.

"Awadh Nawabs and zamindars contributed Rs 7.3 lakhs towards running and maintenance of the society. The area is spread over 29 hectares and still houses the first and the oldest cage brought in during 1925. Currently, the animals reside in 152 enclosures built on modern lines," the zoo director added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor