5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal
By ANI | Published: August 24, 2021 01:38 PM2021-08-24T13:38:56+5:302021-08-24T13:45:23+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The tremors were felt at 12:35 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The epicentre of the earthquake lay in Andhra Pradesh 296 kilometres South-Southeast of Kakinada.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.1, Occurred on 24-08-2021, 12:35:50 IST, Lat: 14.40 and Long: 82.91, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 296 km SSE of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India," said NCS in a tweet.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
