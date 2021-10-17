51st Kerala State Film award: 'The Great Indian Kitchen' bags best film award

Malayalam movie 'The Great Indian Kitchen' has bagged the best film award. Kerala Minister for Culture Saji Cherian announced the 51st Kerala State Film award on Saturday.

The Great Indian Kitchen directed by Jeo Baby bagged the award for best film. Baby has also bagged the award for the best screenplay (original) for the movie. The film "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" directed by late K R Sachidanandan is the best film with Popularity and Art Value.

Jayasurya has been selected as best actor (male) for his performance in the movie "Vellam" and Anna Ben bagged the award for best actor (female) for her performance in "Kappela ".

'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' movie directed by Senna Hegde has bagged second best movie.

Nalini Jameela was awarded best costume designing in Bharathapuzha movie under the special jury category, Nanjiamma for singing Kalakkatha song in Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Siji Pradeep for best actor under special jury.

As many as 80 films released in 2020 have participated in the competition. The jury was comprised of Actor Suhasini Maniratnam, Kannada Director P Sheshadri and filmmaker Bhadran.

( With inputs from ANI )

