53 foreign nationals of African origin arrested, sent to judicial custody Delhi's Dwarka

At least 53 foreign nationals of African origin have been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly rioting, vandalising public property, and attacking police personnel on duty in Mohan Garden Police station.

According to the FIR filed by Delhi Police, the incident happened on the intervening night of September 26 and September 27 when over 100 foreigners of African origin vandalised property at Dwarka Mor police station and injured at least three policemen on duty, while they objected to the medical examination of a Nigerian national was 'brought dead' to a hospital in Dwarka.

Police said that "Nigerian national was 'brought dead' to a hospital in Dwarka. Around 50-60 foreign nationals of African origin who came to the hospital with the corpse were not giving any proper information to the hospital staff", the hospital called the police.

"When policemen reached the hospital and asked the doctors to start the legal procedure, the attendants of the deceased objected to it leading to the verbal spat between policemen and foreign nationals of African origin," said police.

Police said that following the altercation with policemen in the hospital, around 100 foreign nationals of African origin reached the police station and on two-wheelers, cars and rickshaws.

"They carried bricks, rods and sticks. Around 20-35 of them entered the police station and started vandalism. By the time more backup was called, three policemen were injured by foreign nationals of African origin," said the police.

To control the crowd, police said the personnel deployed at the police station had to open fire, following which most of the crowd dispersed and fled.

"Eight of the attackers were arrested on the spot, while others fled away," added the police.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

