5G spectrum auctions are slated to take place early next year: Telecom Secretary

Highlighting the Government's priorities towards making India a manufacturing hub that is reflected in the phenomenal growth of domestic electronics manufacturing since 2014-15, K Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications and Chairman, Digital Communications Commission, Government of India said that 5G offers a great opportunity and 5G spectrum auctions are slated to take place early next year.

His remarks came at the workshop centred on the theme, "Exploiting the Potential of Indian Telecom R&D Together - The Way Forward" with the awardees of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Digital Communication Innovation Square (DCIS) schemes of the Government of India at its Delhi campus, organized by Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier Telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.

He exhorted C-DOT to take active leadership in the early implementation of 5G and 6G in collaboration with Indian companies, start-ups and academia.

He also emphasized the need to bring synergy across the relevant stakeholders to tap the huge potential of home-grown technologies and expertise that would pave the way for the realization of the Prime Minister's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and "Gati Shakti".

The technical workshop was inaugurated by Rajaraman in the presence of Anita Praveen, Special Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

The objective of the workshop was to bring various stakeholders including the industry, R&D, academia, startups and MSMEs on a common platform to deliberate upon the strengths and weaknesses in the indigenous manufacturing eco-system and work out effective technologies in an expeditious manner.

The workshop was focused on leveraging the R&D expertise of C-DOT in diverse areas of Telecom by the Indian manufacturing and startup ecosystem to accelerate the indigenous development of market-deployable solutions to not only meet the domestic demand but also for exporting to other countries.

The participants of the workshop were briefed about the R&D endeavours of C-DOT along with the cutting-edge initiatives of the Department of Telecommunications to support the proliferation of indigenously developed and manufactured technologies on a global scale.

( With inputs from ANI )

