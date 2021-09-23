5th National Conference on Tobacco or Health to be held at PGIMER Chandigarh from 25-27 Sept

The Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh will be organising a 3 days virtual fifth National Conference on Tobacco or Health (NCTOH), a scientific programme from September 25-27, 2021.

The conference is likely to cover emerging and re-emerging issues in tobacco control and will boost tobacco control efforts by agglomeration of decision-makers, implementers, clinicians, public health experts and academicians from across the country.

Speaking on the occasion of curtain raiser of the conference, Dr Sonu Goel, the Organizing Secretary and Professor at PGIMER said, "The proposed conference is likely to cover emerging and re-emerging issues in tobacco control which is likely to promote academics and research for their translation into effective policy and practice."

"It would boost the tobacco control efforts of the country by drawing the attention of the policymakers to this staggering public health menace. The conference expects more than 2000 delegates across the country. And more than 100 technical sessions with 150+ experts are planned in the overall scientific programme," shared Dr Goel.

The speakers will share the contextual experiences and best practices in tobacco control which will ultimately lead to advancing tobacco control in the country.

Dr Dheeraj Khurana, a professor at the Department of Neurology at PGI said, "Under the overall leadership and support of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), the conference secretariat at PGIMER, Chandigarh aims at ensuring multi-stakeholder engagement, state participation and provide overall direction to achieve the conference theme 'Multi-Sectoral Convergence for Tobacco-Free India by 2030: Leading the way towards SDGs'."

In addition, the conference is also supported by the World Health Organization, The International Union against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, Vital Strategies, Public Health Foundation of India, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, HRIDAY, SIPHER, and various public health associations.

Dr Rakesh Gupta, President SIPHER, Ex-Director Health Services Punjab, highlighted that the three-day scientific program will focus on diverse public health issues and challenges in tobacco control at the national and sub-national level which includes good governance in tobacco control, regional issues in tobacco control, electronic cigarettes, new emerging and reemerging tobacco and nicotine products.

"The speakers will also shed light on tobacco control policies, programmes and legislations, tobacco advertising promotion & sponsorship, cessation, tobacco taxation, monitoring and surveillance, policy and implementation research," he said.

A Chandigarh Declaration agreeing upon Tobacco Free India by 2030 will also be launched by experts and delegates here.

Reiterating that it is the sovereign right of all citizens of India to enjoy the highest attainable standards of physical and mental health, the PGIMER Chandigarh welcomed the recent measures of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to ban electronic cigarettes.

( With inputs from ANI )

