6 Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra, 4 Bar to Sena Medal, 116 Sena Medal on eve of I-Day

Union Defence Ministry conferred gallantry awards to Army personnel on the occasion of Independence Day wherein six Army personnel have been awarded Shaurya Chakra, 4 awarded Bar to Sena Medal, 116 Sena Medal and 28 Mention in Dispatches.

The six Army personnel who have been conferred Shaurya Chakra are Major Arun Kumar Pandey, Major Ravi Kumar Chaudhary, Captain Ashutosh Kumar (Posthumous), Captain Vikas Khatri, RFN Mukesh Kumar, SEP Neeraj Ahlawat.

Further, the army personnel who have been conferred Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry) are Lieutenant Colonel Krishna Kant Bajpai, Major Surendra Singh Lamba, Major Rahul Balamohan and Major Ankit Dahiya.

Meanwhile, the Nation is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of India's Independence. The whole country has been gripped by patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country by different ministries of the Central Government, various State Governments and Union Territories, the Armed Forces and the general public alike to mark this momentous occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating this historic 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2021. He will hoist the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation. It may be recalled that the Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashrama, Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

Upon the arrival of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort, he will be received by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, to the Prime Minister. The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct PM Narendra Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander Piyush Gaur. The Naval Contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Sune Phogat, the Army Contingent by Major Vikas Sangwan and the Air Force contingent by Sqn Ldr A Berwal. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP (West District) Shri Subodh Kumar Goswami.

( With inputs from ANI )

