6 youths arrested for kidnapping, looting student in K'taka

Bengaluru, Nov 23 The police in Karnataka have arrested six youths in connection with the kidnapping and robbing a student in Bengaluru, authorities said on Tuesday.

The arrested youth are Deepu and Bhuvan, who are classmates of the victim; BPO employees Anil Kumar, K. Prajwal, Nishchay; and R. Prajwal, an engineering student who also worked as a cab driver.

The accused had kidnapped Abhisheik (20) and looted Rs 70,000 worth of cash and his gold chain from him.

According to DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil, the kidnapping took place on November 18.

They accused had attacked him on his head and gagged him before kidnapping him in the SUV. They had taken him to the outskirts of the city and threatened him with a knife.

The accused had also allegedly taken signatures of the victim on stamp papers and asked him to write that he had taken Rs 10 lakh loan from them.

The kidnappers had then called his father that their son has taken Rs 10 lakh loan from them and demanded payment of Rs 1 lakh immediately from him for his safe return.

The father, an auto driver, had transferred Rs 45,000 to his son's account. The accused had got rest of the money to transfer to account of a tea shop owner and withdrew it.

Abhisheik was left near his house on the same day.

The victim and his father have lodged a police complaint regarding the incident. The police then tracked the accused and arrested them.

