630 terrorists killed in J-K in last three years: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Minister of State Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that in Jammu and Kashmir a total of 630 terrorists were killed in 400 encounters and 85 security personnel martyred from May 2018 to June 2021.

Replying to Congress MP Digvijay Singh, Rai said that Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border.

"In 400 encounters, 85 security personnel martyred and 630 terrorists were killed from May 2018 to June 2021," he said in a written reply.

MoS Home Rai further said that the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures, such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of the law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations.

"Security Forces also keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them," Rai added.

( With inputs from ANI )

