65-year old man stitches wife’s private parts on suspicion of infidelity

Suspicious of his wife’s “character” a man stitched her private parts in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district. According to reports, the man suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. After the horrifying ordeal, the woman approached a female police officer and lodged a complaint against her husband. She was then referred to a state-run medical facility where her stitches were removed.

"He [accused] had used a local thread and needle. She has suffered minor injuries. We have confiscated the needle and the thread,” a report by The Times of India quoted a police officer as saying. A case has been registered against the man under relevant sections. The complainant has, however, has asked the police to not take harsh action against her husband, an officer said. According to the report, the accused often had arguments with his wife and suspected that his wife was having an affair with a man from their village.