65-yr-old man moves SC to bring back her daughter, granddaughter detained in Kabul prison

A father has moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent direction to the Central government to bring her daughter and granddaughter allegedly detained in Kabul prison to India.

The 65-year-old father V J Sebastian has sought directions to be issued against the respondents, Central government and others, to take necessary action for Extradition and repatriation of his daughter, namely Sonia Sebastian alias Ayisha (1st Detenue) and granddaughter, namely Sara, a minor aged 7 years (2nd Detenue) who are presently detained in Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Afghanistan.

The petition, filed by Sebastian, claimed Sonia Sebastian and her daughter Sara are currently lodged in Kabul's Pul-e-Charki prison.

The plea sought a direction to declare that the act of Non-processing/Non-initiation of the steps for facilitating Repatriation/extradition of the Detenues by the respondents is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

He also sought a direction from the Supreme Court that the Centre be directed to initiate steps to extend diplomatic protection and consular assistance to the Detenues through its Consular/diplomatic Office in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The petition has been filed by Sebastian before the Supreme Court, through his lawyers, Renjith B Marar and Lakshmi N Kaimal.

