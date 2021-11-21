68th All India Cooperative Week held in J-K's Srinagar

Highlighting the achievement of the Cooperative Sector, a week-long celebration of the 68th All India Cooperative Week was concluded in Srinagar's Tagore Hall on Sunday.

It highlighted the achievement of the Cooperative Sector, created awareness about how to uplift the weaker sections of society, shared success stories and chalked out the future strategy for strengthening the Cooperative movement.

Throughout the week, the youth was made aware of the cooperative schemes, opportunities to start their own business with the help of the government. They were made aware of how they can take financial support from the government.

The celebration showcased the products of the cooperative societies. The celebrations also emphasized the ways of socio-economic upliftment and the need for the formation of new Cooperatives in different fields by involving more and more youth.

"We already have successful cooperative societies in milk, banking and agriculture. There are a lot of cooperatives in Gujarat and Maharashtra. It has a lot of contribution to the progress of Maharashtra. We are trying to make cooperative movement accessible to people. We are trying to make people aware of the relevance of the cooperative movement. This is the objective behind the cooperative movement, " said Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

"This programme is the 68th cooperative week. It is held from November 14 to November 20. Today is the concluding ceremony, with the objective to showcase the work for cooperative societies," said Shafaqat Iqbal, Registrar Cooperative Department J&K.

"The biggest benefit of this is that the unemployed youth could associate with the cooperative society. We taught them about the schemes so that they could start their own societies. They can access the website for the registration of the cooperative society. We will try to provide them all the logistic support them," he added.

"This is the 68th celebration. There is a lot of benefit through this to the cooperative e movement this product of cooperative society. is cheaper as compared to the open market. The societies run all these businesses hence a lot of benefits is provided to the buyers. Through this week, there was a lot of awareness was created among the people regarding cooperative societies," said Hameed, a participant.

"This event is organized by the local cooperative society. The motive of this event was that how the local produce is procured. Hence a lot of knowledge regarding this was imparted to people about the raw material is procured and how the prices are fixed. This kind of event is an eye-opener," said Daawar another participant.

"The youth can know how many employment opportunities are there. youth can open a dairy through the cooperative society. The rates of products of a cooperative society are always lower than the open market. There is no maximization of profit involved behind the pricing. Our objective is to provide high-quality products at genuine rates to the consumer," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor