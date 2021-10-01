7-storey building collapses in Shimla, no causalities reported
By ANI | Published: October 1, 2021 08:13 AM2021-10-01T08:13:03+5:302021-10-01T08:20:02+5:30
A seven-storey building collapsed in the Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday evening.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
"A multi-storey building collapsed at Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday evening, no loss of life was reported. A probe has been ordered by the government to look into the incident," said state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
