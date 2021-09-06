77 kgs of cannabis seized in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna; five detained

The Special Enforcement Bureau police on Sunday detained five accused after seizure of 77 kilograms of cannabis.

The cannabis seized from the accused is worth about Rs 7 Lakhs.

"SEB Police caught 77 kgs of Ganja this morning at Pottipadu toll gate. It was being illegally transported from Vizianagaram to Delhi. Cannabis is worth almost Rs 7 lakhs. Total five persons have been detained. Two of them are from Vijayawada while three of them are from Delhi," said the Special Enforcement Bureau Joint Director, M Sattibabu.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor