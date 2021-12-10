8 JMB terrorists convicted in Bodh Gaya temple blast case

New Delhi, Dec 10 An NIA Special Court in Patna on Friday convicted eight Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists for planting three IEDs one of which exploded in January 2018, in and around the premises of Bodh Gaya temple complex in Bihar ahead of the scheduled visit of the Dalai Lama and the then Governor of the eastern state, officials said.

The NIA court convicted the eight individuals after going through the evidence, and hearing arguments of both the defence and the prosecution side.

The court convicted JMB terrorists P. Sheikh, Ahmad Ali, Nur Alam Momin, Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim alias Korim, Mustafizur Rahman alias Shaheen and Arif Hussain, under sections 121A, 122, 123 of IPC, Sec 16, 18, & 20 of UA (P) Act and Sec 4 & 5 of Explosive Substance Act, a statement said.

The NIA had registered the case on February 3, 2018.

The first Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected at the gate number 5 of 'Kalchakra Maidan' and it had exploded while it was being secured. Two more IEDs were later detected near 'Sri Lankan Monastery', and at the stairs of gate number 4 of Mahabodhi temple.

The probe by NIA established that the convicted individuals had hatched a conspiracy by way of planting IEDs at Bodhgaya Temple complex, ahead of the dignitaries' visit.

The JMB terrorists had contacted each other, travelled together, conspired and procured explosives, fabricated and planted these three IEDs at Bodh Gaya temple complex.

In 2018, a chargesheet was filed against three arrested accused P. Sheikh, Ahmad Ali and Nur Alam, and supplementary chargesheet was later filed in 2019 against 6 more individuals Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain, Abdul Karim alias Korim, Mustafizur Rahman, Jahidul Islam alias Kausar and Arif Hussain.

The quantum of sentence against the eight convicted on Friday would be pronounced on December 17 by the NIA Special court.

