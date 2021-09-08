8 year-old boy drives e-rickshaw to feed his family

The country is facing a corona crisis. Meanwhile, many shocking incidents are unfolding in the country. But now a heartbreaking incident has come to light. An eight-year-old boy from Hyderabad is driving an e-rickshaw to feed his family. A few days ago, a man wearing saw a school uniform wearing boy driving an e-rickshaw. He was carrying two people. The man was a little shocked to see this. The man stopped the rickshaw and asked him about it. Then the boy gave information about his situation.

The eight-year-old boy's name is Gopal Krishna and he is studying in class III. The boy informed that he drives an e-rickshaw in Hyderabad to support his family. Both his parents are crippled. And he also has siblings. Gopal is the eldest of them all. So he is responsible for everything in the house. After studying, Gopal Krishna said that he takes his parents in the e-rickshaw.

He also said that as the eldest son, it was his responsibility to help his family. Gopal Krishna's crippled parents sell vegetables and groceries in different parts of Chandragiri city. Gopal's father and his wife are blind. We have three children and the eldest son helps them to earn money after finishing his studies. All three children are physically fit and the couple is working hard for the bright future of their children.

Gopal's father said that the government should increase their pension. At present we get only three thousand rupees as pension, we should get more help .Gopal Krishna leaves his parents in the city of Chandragiri where they sell vegetables. He was arrested by the police a few days ago and released after promising he would not to drive rickshaw at such small age again.