8-year-old girl raped in UP's Basti

An eight-year-old girl was raped in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

As per information shared by Basti Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Srivastava, the police on Sunday received a call from a resident of the Dubulia police station area at six in the evening.

"The person complained that his eight-year-old daughter was raped allegedly by their neighbour. We immediately rushed to the location and admitted the girl to a female clinic for treatment," he stated.

Srivastava informed that the girl is in stable condition.

The SP further said that according to the information received by police, the accused is 16-year-old and is also a distant relative of the victim.

"A case has been registered under section 376 of IPC and POSCO act. We are looking for the accused and will investigate further after we arrest him," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor