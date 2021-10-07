9 killed, several injured in bus, truck collision in UP's Barabanki

As many as nine people have lost their lives in the collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

The accident happened near the Baburi area in Barabanki.

According to the police, 26 people have been injured in the accident. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

"There were 70 passengers in the bus," the police added.

More details in the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor