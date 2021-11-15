90-year-old vendor loses savings to robbers, SSP gives Rs 1lakh from own pocket

In Srinagar, a senior police officer offered a helping hand to an elderly man. A 90 year old hawker vendor was left distraught after a robbery took place at his house and the robbers fled with his entire life savings Rs 1 lakh.

Srinagar SSP Sandeep Chaudhary gave Rs 1 lakh to the 90-year-old Local vendor Rehman from his personal savings. The decision of the SSP to help Abdul Rehman, a street vendor in the Bohri Kadal area of ​​old Srinagar, is being hailed by the people.

Rahman lives alone in his home in the locality, while during day he sells snacks to earn a livelihood so that he could save something for his last rites.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Sandeep said that humanity is more important than money and other things. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. He himself is keeping an eye on the matter. After this, Sandeep Chaudhary is getting a lot of praise on social media. He has been in the news for a long time.

“Investigation in such cases can take time. Our attempt is to nab the culprits at the earliest. Until such time as we arrest the robbers, it was important to extend a helping hand to the elderly vendor who spent his entire life making a dignified living,” said Srinagar police sources.