98 crore jabs given, says health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

By ANI | Published: October 18, 2021 03:56 PM2021-10-18T15:56:12+5:302021-10-18T16:05:07+5:30

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that India has administered 98 crore jabs to the people till Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said, "98 crores done. India is quickly making its way to the COVID-19 vaccine century! Just two more steps to go."

He also posted a picture along with the tweet of the Union health ministry. In the photo, it is written, "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 98 crore COVID Vaccine Doses Administered."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the people of Uttarakhand after the State administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

